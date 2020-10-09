1/1
Judith Elaine Dively
1939 - 2020
Judith Elaine Dively

Judith Elaine Dively, age 81 went to be with the Lord October 7, 2020. She was a graduate of UTEP and Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, Ohio. She built a family and a business with her husband in El Paso for decades, loved piloting a private plane, bowling, fishing and most of all, her family. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Dively and is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sheldon Dively. Also are her daughters Diana Rigsby and Donna Christopherson and son, Michael Dively and her brother Barry L. Mattimore and all of their wonderful spouses, seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, and many other family members by marriage. All will remember the many holidays and family celebrations where Judy was at her most precious. Her viewing and service will be held in Palestine, Texas Monday October 11 and October 12, respectively. To leave comments, go to the online version or Legacy.com




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine
OCT
12
Service
10:00 AM
Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine
