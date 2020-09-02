1/1
Judith Marie McCartney
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Marie McCartney

Round Rock - Judith Marie McCartney, "Little Judy" passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on August 28, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas at the age of 64 after 22 years of fighting kidney disease.

She was born on June 7, 1956 in El Paso, Texas to Damon Lee McCartney and Judith Marie Rouse. Judy graduated from Burgess High School in El Paso, Texas in 1974. She attended Odessa College and took general studies. She worked as a secretary in various settings but spent most of her working life at Midland Memorial Hospital working in Human Resources. Her favorite past times were gardening, rock collecting, and antiques. She loved spending time with friends and family especially over morning breakfast. She was devout in her Catholic faith. After spending almost 40 years in Midland/Odessa she moved to Copperas Cove, Texas to be near family in Central Texas.

She is survived by her children; Luchia and Gabriel from her first husband, and Amber (Harold) and Justin (Cecilia) from her second husband, her father and stepmother, Damon and Claire, her brothers Lee (Dana), Mark (Amy) and Kevin (Shelley), and grandchildren; Isabella, Alysa and Harold.

She is preceded in death by her mother Judith Marie.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on September 3, 2020 at St. Helens in Georgetown, Texas. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso, Texas at time 11:00 AM on September 5, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the American Association of Kidney Patients at aakp.org under memorial donations or mailed to AAKP, 14440 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Helens
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Burial
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved