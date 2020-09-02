Judith Marie McCartney
Round Rock - Judith Marie McCartney, "Little Judy" passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on August 28, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas at the age of 64 after 22 years of fighting kidney disease.
She was born on June 7, 1956 in El Paso, Texas to Damon Lee McCartney and Judith Marie Rouse. Judy graduated from Burgess High School in El Paso, Texas in 1974. She attended Odessa College and took general studies. She worked as a secretary in various settings but spent most of her working life at Midland Memorial Hospital working in Human Resources. Her favorite past times were gardening, rock collecting, and antiques. She loved spending time with friends and family especially over morning breakfast. She was devout in her Catholic faith. After spending almost 40 years in Midland/Odessa she moved to Copperas Cove, Texas to be near family in Central Texas.
She is survived by her children; Luchia and Gabriel from her first husband, and Amber (Harold) and Justin (Cecilia) from her second husband, her father and stepmother, Damon and Claire, her brothers Lee (Dana), Mark (Amy) and Kevin (Shelley), and grandchildren; Isabella, Alysa and Harold.
She is preceded in death by her mother Judith Marie.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on September 3, 2020 at St. Helens in Georgetown, Texas. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso, Texas at time 11:00 AM on September 5, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the American Association of Kidney Patients at aakp.org
under memorial donations or mailed to AAKP, 14440 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613.