In Loving Memory of
Judith Michelle Lujan
12/20/1970 - 09/12/1996
"The Souls of the just are in the hands of God and no torment shall touch them." (Wisdom 3:1)
Dear Judie,
23 years ago you were taken by angels to be with our Lord. We miss you deeply, but we thank God that He let us be together for many beautiful and happy years!
Our memories of you shall not fade
for inside our hearts you will always stay.
We love you, Mija, and thank you for being such a beautiful, loving, and compassionate daughter. God Bless You!
Know that you have now been joined by your
Aunt Rosie and Cousin Monica.
We love you all!
Anniversary Mass to be celebrated at
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
on September 12th, 2019 at 8:30am
Your loving family,
Dad, Mom, Martha, Rowena, and Barbara
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019