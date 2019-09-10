Resources
Judith Michelle Lujan

Judith Michelle Lujan In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Judith Michelle Lujan

12/20/1970 - 09/12/1996

"The Souls of the just are in the hands of God and no torment shall touch them." (Wisdom 3:1)

Dear Judie,

23 years ago you were taken by angels to be with our Lord. We miss you deeply, but we thank God that He let us be together for many beautiful and happy years!

Our memories of you shall not fade

for inside our hearts you will always stay.

We love you, Mija, and thank you for being such a beautiful, loving, and compassionate daughter. God Bless You!

Know that you have now been joined by your

Aunt Rosie and Cousin Monica.

We love you all!

Anniversary Mass to be celebrated at

Queen of Peace Catholic Church

on September 12th, 2019 at 8:30am

Your loving family,

Dad, Mom, Martha, Rowena, and Barbara
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
