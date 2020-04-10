Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
El Paso - JUDITH PETERSON MANGAN - August 1st 1927 - April 8th 2020

Judy was a sixth generation Texan who grew up in El Paso, Texas. Born at Hotel Dieu Hospital and discharged as "Baby Peterson." Many months later she was named Judith. A product of the El Paso education system: Crocket Elementary School — Yell Leader and Queen, Austin High School - Yell Leader, and the Texas College of Mines (UTEP) - Yell Leader and member of the ZTA sorority.

She had a consuming interest in the science of Astrology and became a professional in the discipline. Judy is a direct descendant of Collin McKinney, signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Also related to Ben Milam, where her maternal grandmother referred to Ben as Uncle (a hero of the Battle of Bexar and joined the Texians in their own fight for independence). She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and Daughters of the American Revolution. Judy was an avid world-wide traveler. One of her favorite hobbies was acting in local theatres.

Judy was married to Frank John Mangan Jr. for fifty nine years until his death in 2009. Together, Frank and Judy formed Mangan Books, designing, editing and publishing 40 regional historical titles including seven written by Frank, and Judy's own Memoirs in 2011.

Their children are Peggy Ann Mangan Feinberg (Andy) and Frank John "Pancho" Mangan Ill (Donna).

Grandchildren Lindsay Barbara Feinberg and Leila Mangan Feinberg Allen (Tim) and great granddaughters Liliana and Terah.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the El Paso Community Foundation for the Frank and Judy Mangan Plaza Theatre Fund, P.O. Box 272, El Paso, TX 79943. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
