Judith Rothbardt Bargman
El Paso - Judy Rothbardt Bargman died peacefully at her home on Thursday
October 10, 2019 with friends and family by her side, after a long fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in 1937 and raised in St Louis, Judy graduated from Clayton High School and attended the University of Illinois where she met her husband Dean Shale Rothbardt. They moved to El Paso, TX in 1955 and it became their forever home. Dean and Judy raised three children JoAnn, Ellen and David and made lifetime friendships in El Paso and throughout the world. Her first career was working in the medical field where she was deemed "the fastest typist in El Paso" by IBM. Her love for travel replaced her love of typing and soon after she thrived in the travel business. Known for her meticulous attention to details, she took the travel industry by storm and began traveling the world. Many of her loyal clients became her dearest friends-Judy's knowledge of the world was an inspiration to those who were fortunate enough to know her.
After Dean's untimely death, Judy started a second chapter in her life and married Philip E. Bargman. They too enjoyed a beautiful life together, travelling and seeing the world until Phil succumbed to illness.
Judy was known to be loyal, compassionate and forgiving to everyone she knew. Her smile was infectious, and despite her tragic losses that she encountered, she was a warrior and proved to be the strongest, most gracious, and family oriented woman you could ever know. Family togetherness meant everything to our beautiful Judy, and for that, she was loved and adored by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She will forever be in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnn Rothbardt Petersen,
Dean Shale Rothbardt, Kenneth Bromberg, Maxine and Arthur Bromberg and Philip E Bargman. Survived by her daughter Ellen (Paul Gulbas),
Their children: Lauren (Alan),Jeffrey(Morgan),Debra(Adir)Shale(Hailey)
And grandchildren : Jillian, Charlotte, Haven, Ryan, and Meyer. In addition, Judy is also survived by her son David Rothbardt and his two daughters Rachel and Alexandra and his grandson Jackson.
A very special thanks to a wonderful caring team of Maricela, Nora, Aurelia, Lauren, and Dr. Jesus Gomez. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to: The JoAnn Rothbardt Petersen Healing Center at Temple Mount Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton, El Paso, TX 79902 or to Hospice El Paso, 1440 Miracle Way, El Paso, TX 79925
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 13 at Temple Mount Sinai at 10:30 AM followed by a graveside service at the Temple Mount Sinai cemetery at noon. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019