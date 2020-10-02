Judith Thomas Bukowski
Elk Grove, CA - Judith Thomas Bukowski of Elk Grove, CA, passed away on September 18, due to natural causes.
Judy was born in Harvey, Illinois on November 15, 1940, She lived there until the age of 23. She attended St. John the Baptist elementary school, Loretto Academy H.S., and received her B.S. in Education from Northern Illinois University in 1962. After teaching in the South Holland S.D. for 3 years, she went to work for the Department of Defense (DODDS). She taught 1 year in Iceland, where she met her husband, Lt. David E.Thomas, and 1 year in Germany. She married in 1967 and lived in Rota, Spain, for 5 years. Their only child, Rebecca Rosemarie was born there in 1970. Judy and Dave divorced in 1989. Rebecca, their beloved daughter, lost her battle with cancer in October, 2001 at the age of 31.
After returning from Spain to the United States in 1973, Judy taught in Maryland and Texas. She earned her M.S. in Education in 1993 and retired from the El Paso Independent S.D. in 1997. She moved to Sacramento, CA and taught for 6 years at Noralto in the Northern CA S. D. She retired in 2003. An avid traveler, Judy went on many tours and cruises, visiting Europe several times, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama, and other popular destinations. She also visited almost all of the States in this great nation.
Judy was a loving, outgoing person. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, 2 Red Hat groups, N.A.M.E. (National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts), the Polish-American Club, Retired Teachers groups in Texas and California, the Elk Grove Garden Club and the Senior Center of Elk Grove. Music and theatre were always a big part of her life. She enjoyed the Ballet, Symphonies, Broadway Series, Music Circus and performances at the Woodland Opera House and Mondavi and Harris Centers.
Through Compassion International, she sponsored children in Tanzania and Ethiopia. She gave generously to Stanford Settlement in CA, United Cancer Research, and various other charitable organizations.
Judy will be sorely missed by her beloved family and many friends. Due to the Covid pandemic, memorial services are pending. If you wish to remember Judy with a contribution, please consider making a donation to a Cancer charity of your choice
.