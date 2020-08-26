Judith Williams Ridley
Judith Williams Ridley passed away on the morning of August 21, 2020. She did so with the dignity and grace she displayed throughout her life. She was 78 years old.
Judith is survived by her son, Jason Stanford Ridley of Mesa, Arizona, his wife, Holly, and their sons Jaxon Michael and Henry Christian and; her daughter Roe Ridley Thiessen of Round Rock, Texas, her husband, Paul, and their daughters Mia Janece and Victoria Roe.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Elmo Ridley. Theirs was a great love affair, a marriage that lasted 52 years and we feel comfort in knowing she is reunited with him now. She was by Mike's side every single day until his death on September 17, 2018.
Judith was born in El Paso on July 11, 1942. She was the first child of Judson F Williams and Jackie Roe Williams, both active and prominent members of the El Paso community. She was the oldest daughter of 4 children: Jeanne Williams Braneff, Jerith Williams Clarence and Judson C Williams.
Judith was an accomplished musician and vocalist. She served as the Executive Director of the El Paso Arts Alliance for many years and was a key organizer of the El Paso Street Festival. She was an active member of the PEO sisterhood and sang with the Bluebonnet Chorale. She was a renowned interior decorator and served on the El Paso School Board. She was a lifelong educator and an exquisite cook. Her life will live on in the recipes she left behind and the memories shared.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, at 2:30pm at Beck Funeral Home in Round Rock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Cottey College. Cottey is an international women's college that she graduated from in 1962 and her daughter, Roe, graduated from in 1994. She was passionate about PEO and this school and would love for any donations to be given in her name at https://cottey.edu/give/
.