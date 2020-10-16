Dr. Judy Haley Lewis
Little Rock - Dr. Judy Haley Lewis, 78, passed away in October at her home in Little Rock.
A native Texan, she had moved to Arkansas a few years ago to be closer to family.
Born in Oakwood, Texas, on August 13, 1942, she was a daughter of Edgar Lee Haley and Alva Campbell Haley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Jim Lewis; and her great-nephew, Alex Johnson. Dr. Lewis is survived by her sister, Sara Haley Johnson (James) of Little Rock; two nephews, Clint Johnson (Connie) of Benton and Jeff Johnson (Mariette) of Little Rock; two great-nephews Jeremy Johnson of Little Rock and Troy Johnson (Jordan) of Benton; three great-nieces, Anna Johnson and Grace Drennen of Fayetteville, and Hannah Drennen of Ft. Collins Co.
After receiving a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the University of Texas at
Austin and Master of Education in guidance and counseling from Sul Ross State University at Alpine, Texas, she completed her doctorate in education in special education and counseling at Texas Tech University. She held licenses and certifications in mid-management, mental retardation, brain injury, learning disabilities, guidance and counseling, elementary education and diagnostician.
Dr. Lewis was passionate about education and touched many lives. She spent her career in public school administration in West Texas, including many years in Odessa and El Paso. An avid sports fan, she was a proud, energetic supporter of both her Texas Longhorns and the University of Texas at El Paso Miners. She was known for her sharp sense of humor, her tell-it-like-it-is point of view, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Arrangements are by Roller-Chenal Funeral Home in Little Rock. A private ceremony will be held at Oakwood, Texas, at a future date. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal