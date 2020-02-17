|
Julia Aboud
Julia Aboud, age 82, was called to Heaven on January 04, 2020 to be reunited with her Father, Mother, Sister, and many other family members. Julia was born May 07, 1937. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, two sons, brother, sister, Seven grandchildren, and Eight great grandchildren. Julia always said if you believed it will happen. Please join us in celebrating her life at Tobin Park United Methodist Church, 9410 Roanoke Dr. El Paso. Church Services March 01, 2020 from 1030-1130 and a Celebration of Life to follow at the same location from 1200-1300.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020