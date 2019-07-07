Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
San Martin De Porras Catholic Church,
1885 McNutt Rd,
Sunland Park, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Escandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Escandon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Escandon Obituary
Julia Escandon

El Paso - Julia Escandon, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by her loved ones at home. Julia was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Resident of Sunland Park New Mexico. Retired from the El Paso Independent School District as a Cook/Baker. Proceeded in death by Husband Antonio V. Escandon, Parents: Serafin and Hortencia Gonzalez, brothers (3) and sisters (3), daughter Anita Escandon and grandson Daniel Herrera.

Survivors, Daughters: Teresa Herrera (Reynaldo Herrera), Beatrice Montiel (Frank Montiel), Patricia Diaz (Victor Diaz Sr.). Sons: Antonio Escandon Jr. (Grace Escandon) and Gabriel Escandon (Ana Escandon). 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 5:00p.m. with the rosary following at 7p.m. to be held at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr. The mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at San Martin De Porras Catholic Church, 1885 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park NM, 88063 at 11:00 am, Gravesite services to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

Mom, you will always be remembered as the Rock of our family.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now