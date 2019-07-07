|
|
Julia Escandon
El Paso - Julia Escandon, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by her loved ones at home. Julia was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Resident of Sunland Park New Mexico. Retired from the El Paso Independent School District as a Cook/Baker. Proceeded in death by Husband Antonio V. Escandon, Parents: Serafin and Hortencia Gonzalez, brothers (3) and sisters (3), daughter Anita Escandon and grandson Daniel Herrera.
Survivors, Daughters: Teresa Herrera (Reynaldo Herrera), Beatrice Montiel (Frank Montiel), Patricia Diaz (Victor Diaz Sr.). Sons: Antonio Escandon Jr. (Grace Escandon) and Gabriel Escandon (Ana Escandon). 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 5:00p.m. with the rosary following at 7p.m. to be held at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr. The mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at San Martin De Porras Catholic Church, 1885 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park NM, 88063 at 11:00 am, Gravesite services to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Mom, you will always be remembered as the Rock of our family.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019