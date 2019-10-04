|
In Loving Memory of
Julian "Chino" Gomez Jr
11/26/1964 - 10/4/2018
One year ago, the lord called you up to heaven. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you, talk about you, or cry for you. You created a strong, beautiful family, and instilled your strength in us. For that reason, (although it hurts) we are able to continue on. We promise to continue to make you proud and keep you in mind when tough times arise.
As you often said, "We'll figure it out."
Please join us in celebrating Julian's life,
with a 1 year anniversary mass.
October 5th, 2019 @ 11 AM - 12 NOON
Old Ysleta Mission (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel)
131 S. Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79907
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 4, 2019