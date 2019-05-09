Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Guardian Angel Catholic Church
3021 Frutas
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Carmel Cemetery
El Paso - Juliana Yañez, 101 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in El Paso, TX after complications from undetected pneumonia. She was born in El Paso on June 19, 1917 to Antonio Perea Yañez & Romana Borunda Yañez and was 6 weeks away from her 102nd birthday. Although she was well known for her sass: she loved all her children and family unconditionally. She lived a very healthy life that accompanied her zest for celebrations and socializing. She was always on the go and never missed a party. She touched the lives of many and was loved by all. She is survived by her children: Bertha, Rodolfo, Magdalena, Hector, Sylvia, Tom, and Thelma; 28 grandchildren; 78 great grandchildren; and 68 great-great grandchildren. A mass in her honor will take place at Guardian Angel Catholic Church located at 3021 Frutas Ave., El Paso, TX 79905 at 9:00 AM on Saturday May 11, 2019. She will lay to rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery located at 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79907 immediately after her service. You may visit her Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 PM, or attend her Rosary at 7:00 PM, both will be at Sunset Funeral Home located at 750 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915. Our mother's love endured all of life's obstacles: she lifted us when we were down, she gave us strength when we were weak, and loved us unconditionally. We are grateful for her sacrifices and unyielding love. All these values were instilled in us, and we are grateful for the forever-bond we developed between us as a result. We will forever love you Mom. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on May 9, 2019
