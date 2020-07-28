1/1
Julie Marie Jacobs
Julie Marie Jacobs

Julie Marie Jacobs passed away on July 25, 2020 from heart failure and sepsis. She was ill briefly and died in a local hospital.

Julie was born March 16, 1951 in Ft. Meade, Maryland She grew up in El Paso with two brothers and two sisters. She attended Loretta Academy and graduated from Washington University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Julie is predeceased by her parents, Willie and Mary Jacobs. She is survived by sisters Mary Berger of Dallas and Trisha Blocher of El Paso. She is also survived by brothers William Jacobs and wife, Andrea of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Michael Jacobs and wife Laura, of El Paso. Nieces are Kristi Blocher, El Paso, Elizabeth Loving of Austin, Megan Riley of Dallas and Jessica Mummert, London, England.

She had three great nieces who are Lilly, Violet and Bridget Riley of Dallas. Nephews include Grant Berger of Queens, New York, William Jacobs of Las Cruces and Stephen Michael Jacobs of El Paso.

Julie loved animals, especially dogs. She had three sweet dogs. She rescued many dogs who made their way to her. She enjoyed music and stage productions. Julie had a wonderful smile and will be missed terribly.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of El Paso at 4991 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, TX 79906 and phone 915-532-6971.




Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
