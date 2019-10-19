Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home- East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home- East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
Resources
1929 - 2019
Julieta Maldonado Obituary
Julieta Maldonado

El Paso - Julieta Maldonado, July 18, 1929 - October 18, 2019

It is with great sadness that Neva Lund and Sylvia Encina, announce the passing of Julieta Maldonado on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, she took special pride in being a Bowie Bear, "Class of 1946". She later moved to Austin, Texas for 49 years. Julieta married Hector Maldonado, they were married for 40 years until his passing in 2004. She was loved by her children; Victor Cervantes (Connie) and Neva Lund, (James), sister; Beatrice Yanez, granddaughters; Michelle Cervantes ( Wagner Ribeiro) and Dorian Cervantes. Other survivors include many dear nieces, nephews, and other family members. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home- East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso , Texas, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Catholic Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in Austin, Texas. Julieta will be remembered for making people laugh with her great sense of humor.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
