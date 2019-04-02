Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Julietta Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julietta Hernandez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julietta Hernandez Obituary
Julietta Hernandez

El Paso - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Julietta Hernandez, was called to her eternal home on March 30, 2019. She is once again reunited with her husband, Francisco Hernandez Sr.; and parents, Julian and Carmen Chavez.

Julietta took great joy in having her family gather. Her seeds of love will continue to grow as she lives on in our hearts.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Elias Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez Jr., Victor Hernandez (Lisa); daughters, Isela Padilla (Juan), Lucila Mena (Jorge), Celia Molinar (Alfredo), Delia Flores (Roberto+), Velia Mena, Corrine Serna (Raul); 23 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren; and brother, Pedro Chavez.

Visitation: Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now