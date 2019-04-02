|
Julietta Hernandez
El Paso - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Julietta Hernandez, was called to her eternal home on March 30, 2019. She is once again reunited with her husband, Francisco Hernandez Sr.; and parents, Julian and Carmen Chavez.
Julietta took great joy in having her family gather. Her seeds of love will continue to grow as she lives on in our hearts.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Elias Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez Jr., Victor Hernandez (Lisa); daughters, Isela Padilla (Juan), Lucila Mena (Jorge), Celia Molinar (Alfredo), Delia Flores (Roberto+), Velia Mena, Corrine Serna (Raul); 23 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren; and brother, Pedro Chavez.
Visitation: Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 2, 2019