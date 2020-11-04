1/1
Julio Aldaz
1938 - 2020
El Paso - Julio Aldaz was born in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico on January 7, 1938. He passed away in El Paso, Texas on November 1, 2020, surrounded by family.

He began his career as a diesel mechanic and soon became an instructor of both diesel and automotive mechanics in various settings, including 22 years as a high school teacher at El Paso Technical Center (now called The Center for Career and Technology Education). He made a lasting impact on his students outside of the classroom, helping them secure jobs and staying friends with many of them for years to come.

He married Josefina Maynez on October 30, 1967. To his son, he was a devoted father and husband, a steadfast provider, a critical thinker, a man who loved stories and was grateful for everything in his life. To his daughter, he was her hero, a spiritual man fiercely devoted to his wife and children. He was a model of integrity, generosity, and service to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Josefina Aldaz Maynez, his daughter Patricia Aldaz-Carrasco (Aldo), his son Hector Aldaz, his brother Moises Aldaz, his grandchildren Gaby, Emilio, Joaquin, Isabel, Andie, Matthew, and Adrian, his great-grandchildren Moose, Cheyenne, and John Sioux, and numerous loving relatives and friends.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
