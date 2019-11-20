|
Julio Castillo
El Paso - Julio Castillo passed away peacefully on 16 November 2019 after a long illness. He was 89 years old, born in Cd. Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Emma Urias and his brother Luis Rodriguez. He is mourned by his sons,Victor Manuel and Juan Jaime, his daughter Graciela Castillo.
He will be sorely missed by his 5 Grandchildren (Victor Adrian, Monica, Erica, Natalie and Bianca) and 2 Great Grand Children (Sophia and Alex).
Julio's greatest joy were his grandchildren, and was always ready to tell anyone about their accomplishments. They were his pride and joy.
Julio will be remembered for his dedication, love and generous spirit for his family. A tireless provider with a wonderful sense of humor who loved making people laugh. He had an uncanny ability to turn any stranger into a friend and was always thereto help anyone in need.
He was a passionate sports follower of Baseball (Los Angeles Dodgers), Soccer (El America) and a true Boxing fanatic. In fact, it was thru his boxing ability that he was able to win several Golden Gloves matches and earned enough money to pay for his weddingto Maria Emma. After finding this out, she quickly put a stop to his boxing career. A Simple-Mans who found pleasure in living a life to its fullest.
In his last years, Julio was surrounded by the tender care of his sons and daughter, with circle of special caregivers who added so much to the quality of his days.
Funeral will be held on the 21st of November at:
Crestview Funeral Home.
Viewing: 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Rosary : 7:00pm (Eulogy to follow)
Memorial Mass to be held:
John Paul the Second Catholic Church (Santa Lucia)
518 Gallagher, El Paso Texas 79915
Donations in Memory of Julio Castillo may be made to:
John Paul the Second (Santa Lucia) Catholic Church
Obituary website: www.Dignitymemorial.com
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019