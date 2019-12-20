|
|
Julio E. Dominguez
El Paso - Julio E. Dominguez
(20 April 1933 - 18 December 2019; 86 years old)
What does one say about a man who loved his wife and his children, solving crypto-quote puzzles, cooking, Notre Dame Football and performing effectively because efficiency was dear to his heart? Loving husband and father, Julio Dominguez, went to meet our Heavenly Father on December 18, 2019. Julio was born in El Paso, Texas April 20, 1933 to Luis and Esperanza Dominguez. He spent his youth excelling academically and athletically. Dad graduated from Cathedral High School in 1951, where he was recognized for knowledge in chemistry. During the Korean War, Julio proudly served his country as a Corporal in the Army from 1953-1955.
He and Dora Fernandez met in high school and married in 1952. In 1953, began the long-line of having six children. In 1966, Dad went to work for the E.P. City Court. During his 32 year career with the city, he was awarded Employee of the Year several times. He retired in 1997. He was a man who worked with great integrity and rarely missed a day of work.
Dad's greatest passions were loving God, along with being a devoted Catholic, as well as being a Notre Dame fan. His legacy is keeping family unity. With a longing to continue seeing their grown children, both parents had everyone over for lunch every Saturday (including all grandchildren). Our time was spent laughing, crying, fighting, and enjoying one another's company. However, we were all there every Saturday enabling cousins to grow together, knowing and loving one another. As a result, their children and grandchildren dearly love Mom & Dad.
Dad had such a charismatic personality, great sense of humor, and constantly joking around. To his friends Dad was known as 'July.' He was a man who loved all sports, especially Notre Dame Football. Every Saturday during football season, the family knew the only thing to watch on TV was the fighting Irish. Since his life dream was to see a live game at Indiana, we treated him twice, once in 2008 and the other in 2011. We thank the Lord for giving us the happiest look on his face.
Dad treasured the love of his wife, children and his siblings. By example, our parents taught us the value of hard work, respect, and integrity as well as the importance of family. In the end, he left us this message: 'May the Lord Bless You and keep you and let His face shine upon you until we see each other again.' (Numbers 6:24-25 paraphrased)
Julio is survived by his loving wife Dora of 67 years; children Martha, Reyna (Oscar Phillips), Josie (Ricky Campa), Henry (Martha), Mike (Pat), and Lupe (Mari); sisters, Magdalena D. Velasquez and Esperanza D. Beltran, and brother, Rene Dominguez. Julio had nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death are sister Luz Dominguez, brothers, Hector, Horacio, and Sergio Dominguez; as well as grandson Michael M. Dominguez.
The family is very grateful and thankful to Dad's care givers for all of their love and support: Rosa Ojeda, Dora Matta, and Alan Lores. For assistance in other areas, we recognize Stevie Sanchez.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with Vigil beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 27th at 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church, 4700 Delta Drive. Burial will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, West Shelter.
Pall Bearers: Grandchildren will serve as pall bearers.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019