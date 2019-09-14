Resources
Julio Montes Sr.

Julio Montes Sr.

April 9, 1942 - September 14, 2018

1st Year Anniversary Remembrance Mass,

Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 10:30 am,

St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Our hearts still ache in sadness. Our silent tears still flow, for what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. We think about you always, we think about you still. You have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again.

We love and miss you so much.

Your loving wife, son, daughters

and grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 14, 2019
