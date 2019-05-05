|
Julio Sanchez
El Paso - On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Julio "Invader" Sanchez, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather was called home by our heavenly father, surrounded by family and friends at the age of 72. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a 1966 graduate of Bowie High School. He worked for the City of El Paso for 33 years. He will foremostly be remembered as Director and Head Coach of the Eastside Rams Youth Football Program and was recognized by The City of El Paso for his lifetime achievement and contributions to El Paso Youth Sports. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Alejandrina Sanchez, and sister, Hortencia Sanchez. He is survived by the love of his life, Irma, his children, Yvette Pacheco, Elizabeth Uzeta, Yolanda Sanchez Hernandez, and Julio Sanchez Jr., eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brother and two sisters. Pallbearers, Julio Sanchez Jr., Aaron Sanchez, Jonah Sanchez, Elijah Sanchez, Jose Hernandez, Tony Holguin, Jim Cabral, and Jose Guerra. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. Funeral Mass to be held at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019