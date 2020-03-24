|
Julius (Jay) Heins
El Paso - Julius (Jay) Heins, 95, passed away on March 24, 2020.
Born in Dallas, Texas on August 9, 1924, Jay moved to and was raised in El Paso where he graduated from El Paso High School and Texas College of Mines (UTEP). He served in WWII as a Naval Marine Pharmacist's Mate First Class, during Operation Watchtower in the South Pacific.
In 1950 Jay met the love of his life, Mary. Together, they raised four children and enjoyed a beautiful life together for 63 years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A restaurateur, Jay owned and operated Heins Restaurant for thirty-five years, as well as numerous other restaurant ventures until his retirement in 1995. Jay and Mary traveled the world extensively, leading more than 20 summer trips with students and adults through Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Jay was perhaps best known for his hearty laugh, genuine kindness, thoughtfulness and compassion. He had the unique ability to talk to anyone and was blessed with many wonderful and dear friends. He especially enjoyed his ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) lunch buddies, his billiard partners, and his bridge and tennis friends. Jay was an avid runner, competing in numerous races and marathons. He was a voracious reader and eagerly gave away books he enjoyed to friends and family.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Henrietta Heins and his beloved wife, Mary. He is survived by his four children; Mark Heins (Jackie), Amy Goldfarb (Allan), Barry Heins (Tracy), and Andy Heins (Leslie); ten grandchildren, Shelley Goldfarb, Carroll-Anne Heins (Graham Becherer-Bailey), Judith Jacobson (Ryan), Matthew Heins, Aaron Goldfarb (Rebecca), Benjamin Heins (Rebecca), Emily Heins, Sarah Heins, Kelsey Heins, and Meredith Heins; and two great granddaughters, Margot and Olivia Jacobson.
His family wishes to recognize and express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Muneer Assi, Julie Zuniga RN, FNP-C, Dr. Edward Assi, and the entire staff of Envision Hospice.
Graveside burial will be private on March 25, 2020 at Temple Mt. Sinai Cemetery.
Donations may be made to The El Paso Community Foundation Mary and Jay Heins Charitable Fund (333 N. Oregon St. 79901), Temple Mount Sinai Rabbi's Discretionary Fund (4408 N. Stanton St. 79902) or . Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West ww.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020