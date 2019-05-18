|
|
Karen Dimmitt Hendrix
El Paso - Karen Dimmitt Hendrix, 77, of El Paso, Texas passed away May 15, 2019 with her family by her side. She had a beautiful, caring soul and quick wit. I could have never asked for a more wonderful mother and I thank God for blessing me with her for so long.
She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Henry Verlin (Jim) Hendrix, son Steven Ray Hendrix, sister Nancy Mae Jennings and parents Paul A. Dimmitt and Gladys Mae Price Dimmitt. Survivors include daughter Ella Hendrix, nieces Janel Elmore, Shirlene Plocheck and nephew Joe Jennings Jr.
Special thanks to Sally Ponzio, Marilyn O'Keefe and all of her friends at The Assistance League of El Paso.
You all brought her great happiness and joy.
Memorial Service will be at Perches Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle Blvd. on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donate to .
Published in El Paso Times on May 18, 2019