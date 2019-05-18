Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Dimmitt Hendrix

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Dimmitt Hendrix Obituary
Karen Dimmitt Hendrix

El Paso - Karen Dimmitt Hendrix, 77, of El Paso, Texas passed away May 15, 2019 with her family by her side. She had a beautiful, caring soul and quick wit. I could have never asked for a more wonderful mother and I thank God for blessing me with her for so long.

She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Henry Verlin (Jim) Hendrix, son Steven Ray Hendrix, sister Nancy Mae Jennings and parents Paul A. Dimmitt and Gladys Mae Price Dimmitt. Survivors include daughter Ella Hendrix, nieces Janel Elmore, Shirlene Plocheck and nephew Joe Jennings Jr.

Special thanks to Sally Ponzio, Marilyn O'Keefe and all of her friends at The Assistance League of El Paso.

You all brought her great happiness and joy.

Memorial Service will be at Perches Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle Blvd. on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donate to .
Published in El Paso Times on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now