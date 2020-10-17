Karla Elizabeth Marino
El Paso - Karla Elizabeth Marino, 84, entered into the hands of her lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Karla was born March 12, 1936 in Hamburg, Germany. She was a loving daughter, mother, and wife, she will be dearly missed. Karla is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Anni Uhly. She is survived by her loving husband Stephen L. Marino, daughters Ute Ursula Marino and Cornelia Sylvia Marino-Willis, as well as her grandchildren, Amanda S. Marino, Steven Buchynsky and Justin Riley Crosby. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM with Funeral Service at 2:30 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services for Mrs. Marino will be Livestreamed via the Sunset Funeral Homes Facebook page. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
