Karma Lynn Smith
El Paso - Karma Lynn Anderson was born on April 9, 1941 in Reno, Nevada - the youngest child of Walter and Ella Anderson. She was raised in Reno with a loving relationship to her many extended family and close friends. Karma attended the University of Nevada - Reno in September 1959, where, on her first day of college, she met the love of her life, Jim Smith, in a Social Dance PE class. Karma and Jim were married on June 22, 1963. Shortly thereafter, they became an "Army Family" and began an amazing 30-year military career full of worldwide adventures. They had several tours at Fort Bliss, which led to a decision to stay in El Paso after their retirement from the Army in 1994. Karma had a full life built around her Faith, her Family, her Friends, and her Community. If you knew Karma, you loved Karma, and she loved you. She was an accomplished artist and loved to draw and paint. She was also a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church in El Paso for over 35 years. Karma had a strong faith and was devoted to her Lord Jesus. She had a massive stroke on July 21, 2020 and her Lord called her home the next day. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her warm personality, and her sense of humor. It is difficult to think of a time when she did not have a smile on her face. Karma was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Shirley. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Smith; her brother, Walter Anderson (Sheryl); her daughter, Shirley Batts (Jerry); her grandchildren Jessica Batts and Andrew Batts, her bonus grandchildren, Melissa Reifman (Jason) and Amanda Batts; and her six Godchildren - Paul Anderson (Tracy), Mark Anderson (Laura), David Anderson, Stephen Anderson (Ete'), Mary Lynn Bliven and Charles Rotche' (Sharlee). A memorial service for Karma will be held at 11:30 AM (MDT) on August 7, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church. Attendance will be limited due to current restrictions; however, the service will be live-streamed and recorded. A link will be available at www.zionelpaso.org
.* In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Zion Lutheran Church in honor of Karma Smith