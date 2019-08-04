|
Katharine Lyle Mudd
El Paso -
Katharine Julitta Lyle Mudd, age 94, passed away peacefully Monday, July1, 2019, in William Beaumont Medical Center. She was surrounded by a niece and dear friends. She was a long term resident of El Paso.
Katharine was born at home to the late Harry Francis and Ella Julitta Wolff Lyle on a small family farm near Mena, Arkansas on April 6, 1925. She was the seventh of ten children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall (2002), and beloved son Dwight (1981), her brothers Joe, John Robert, Jim, Tom and Mike, and sisters Mary Jane and Betty. She is survived by two sisters, Pat and Joni, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Katharine graduated from business college and had a long and distinguished civil service career at Ft. Bliss. She was awarded the Commander's Award for Civilian Service at retirement.
Katharine was a devout life long member of the Catholic Church. She was baptized, received her First Holy Communion and was confirmed at St. Agnes Church in Mena AR. She has been a long time and faithful member of Our Lady of Assumption Church in El Paso,TX. She was a devoted servant of God.
She loved the United States, the Military, and William Beaumont Hospital. The care she received there was outstanding. The family is also especially grateful to her dear friends Bonnie Gonzales, Larry and Koleen Harris, Allen Vaughn and Tony Raila for their dedication to Katharine and their loving care of her in the final days of her earthly life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 8,2019 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Assumption Church 4805 Byron Street El Paso, TX. There will be a Rosary preceding that at 9am. She will be laid to rest at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery next to her beloved husband.
For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019