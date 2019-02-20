Katherine Perez Jenkins was called to Heaven on February 15, 2019. She was a kind, loving, and generous soul. Her strength and courage were admired by everyone she knew. Her beautiful, bright smile will forever be engrained into the hearts of those who loved her. And those who know her, will always remember her sassiness. She is survived by her parents: Maria and Luis Noriega, Oscar and Esther Perez. Brothers: David, Sammy, Rudy. Sisters: Araceli, Patricia, Sandra, Rosie, Lisa, and Regina. Children: Willie, Kashion, Dante, Cruz, and, Tommy and Marilu Bonds. Grandchildren: Gianni, Emmanuel, Aundre, Jeremy, and Belle. Those with a special place in her heart: Gabriel Pina, Tommy Bonds Sr, and Willie Jenkins Jr. She is preceded in death by her big brother, Oscar. Kathy, we love you and we will surely miss you. We will strive to be strong. We know you'll be watching over us. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 23 at 9am at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Drive, (915) 598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary