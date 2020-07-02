Katherine "Wendy" Winifred Cowart



With great sadness we share the passing of Katherine "Wendy" Winifred Cowart (nee Woods) on June 28, 2020, she was 58. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years, Kelly and their son, Taylor.



Wendy was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan and was the eldest of three daughters of Punch and Casey Woods. She was raised in Mexico, living in Puebla and Cuernavaca. She was fluent in Spanish and loved everything about Mexico and its culture that she embraced as her own. She first moved to Tucson, AZ in 1977 and graduated from Pueblo High School in 1980. She then moved to Texas and earned her degree in Primary and Secondary Education at McMurry College in Abilene in 1985 and began her teaching career in Knox City. There she met and married Kelly. After moving to El Paso, their son Taylor was born in 1996.



Everyone who met Wendy knew her passion, besides her son and family, was teaching. She was bilingually certified and taught cross discipline at all levels including students in the Gifted and Talented programs. She taught Spanish, social studies, and math and enjoyed the special challenge of teaching middle school students. While she prized all of her students, she always had a special place in her heart for those new to the US. Wendy taught for 27 years in El Paso, before retiring and moving to Tucson in 2017 due to her health.



She was preceded in death by her father Charles "Punch" Woods and is forever remembered by her mother, Karen "Casey" Woods, her sisters Marion and Amanda, her brother-in-law Tony, and her nieces and nephew, Rebecca, Michael, and Raney. She will also be fondly remembered by her extended Cowart family, Mike, Louis, Kristi, Reggie, Sharon, Justin, Kami, Steve, Karen, Chris and Carla, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.



A planned memorial celebrating her life is delayed due to COVID19.



Wendy was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a professional women educators' organization. Memorial donations to "Zeta Educators Scholarship" can be sent to ADK Zeta Chapter, c/o Suzanne Maly, 2918 E. Sylia St., Tucson, AZ 85716.









