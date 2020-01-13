Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
930 East Redd Road
View Map
Kathleen L. Radon Obituary
Kathleen L. Radon, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Kay is survived by her loving children Mary Anne Denney of Brandon, MS, Joanne Lee of Joplin, MO, Evelyn Hilton of Joplin, MO, William Radon of El Paso, TX and Thomas Radon of Laredo, TX, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 930 East Redd Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reach for a Star Foundation of El Paso or the , or to a . Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
