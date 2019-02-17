Services
Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine
207 South Magnolia St.
Palestine, TX 75801
903-729-2248
For more information about
Kathleen Moon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Bliss Cemetery, west pavilion
Resources
Kathleen (Kathy) M. Moon, aged 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at the TruCare Living Center in Palestine, TX. Burial services will be held 10:00am Friday, February 22nd at Ft. Bliss Cemetery, west pavilion. She was born April 20, 1922 near Paragould, AR to James D. and Laura M. (Fish) Greene. She is preceded in passing by her brothers Emerson Greene, Sheryle Greene, Paul Greene, Freeman Greene, children Arthur Owen Jr., Margaret O. Sullivant, James F. Owen. Kathy is survived by her sister Helen Sandoval, grandchildren Laura Buckley, Franklin Sullivant and Yvonne McBride, great grandchildren Travis Popillion, Christopher Hayes, Austin Buckley, Robert Buckley, Samantha Sullivant, James Sullivant, Sydney Sullivant, Courtney West, Staci Dindinger, Lyndsie McBride, Wesley McBride, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019
