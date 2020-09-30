1/
Kathleen Salome (Kamie) Smith
Kathleen (Kamie) Salome Smith

El Paso - Kathleen (Kamie) Salome Smith passed away surrounded by family in her beloved home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the age of 56. She had been battling colorectal cancer and put up a spirited fight without losing her smile for more than 14 months. She was a loving mother of three daughters and a sister to five. She had Bachelor of Arts degrees in Spanish and English from Vanderbilt University ('86), where she also founded the school's first Spanish newspaper. She went on to study law at Baylor University ('89), then spent about 30 years of her life advocating for justice as a prominent and respected defense attorney in her cherished hometown of El Paso. She lived with a zest for life in all that she did, with passions in traveling, reading and shopping. An ardent collector, she prized intellectualism and independence and enjoyed many eclectic pastimes. She will truly be missed by all who had the fortune of knowing and loving her.

Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Kaitlin Smith, Kristina Smith and Kelli Smith; her mother, Mary Kathleen Beasley; her father and stepmother, Roger and Susie Salome; her siblings, Jennifer (Keith) Varni, Kristine (Mike) Stewart, Brian (Daniela) Salome, Patricia Salome and Blair (Dan) Morilla; many nieces and nephews; and her treasured furry companion, Austin.

A family visitation and funeral will be held privately on Saturday, Oct. 3. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 North Resler Drive. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her name to Colorectal Cancer Alliance at https://impact.ccalliance.org/KamieSalomeSmith or 1025 Vermont Avenue NW, Suite 1066, Washington DC 20005.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
