Kathleen Smith
El Paso - Kathleen Smith, 95, longtime resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born January 21, 1924 in Daingerfield, Texas to Clifton Lee Smith and Lillie Murl Leeves. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29th at Allnutt Funeral Service Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd. in Fort Collins; another will be held this fall in the vicinity of Huntsville, Texas where she will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to at america.wish.org. May Kathleen rest in eternal peace with her God and Savior. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in El Paso Times on July 28, 2019