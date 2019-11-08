|
Kathy Ann Hollins
El Paso - On October 31, 2019 our loving wife, mother and nana earned her angel wings after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer. Kathy was born on January 22, 1959 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. After moving around the country in a military family they settled in El Paso, TX in 1968. Kathy (Ashcraft) was a 1977 graduate of Eastwood High School. Kathy worked at Hertz and Dollar Thrifty Rent-A-Car at the El Paso Airport for over 37 years until her retirement in June of 2015. With Kathy's love for Disney, she became a Disney travel planner. In 1979 Kathy met and married the love of her life Dave Hollins and were together for over 40 years. Kathy enjoyed bowling, golf, gardening and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. She especially loved being around her 3 grandkids. Kathy is survived by her loving husband Dave of Arlington TX , her daughters Crystal Nunez (Isaac) of Pflugerville, TX, Nicole Heflin (Shaun) of Arlington, TX along with grandchildren Logan Nunez of Pflugerville, TX, Cameron and Quinn Heflin of Arlington, TX. Kathy is also survived by her sisters Vicki Ashcraft of Gainesville, GA, Debbie Rowland (David) and Kim Hill (Mario Grado) of Artesia, NM along with other relatives. Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter Heather Christina Hollins along with her parents William and Patricia Ashcraft and grandparents. Her services will be held in El Paso, TX on Thursday November 14th at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass with Visitation from 5-9 PM and Rosary at 7-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant on Friday November 15th at 10 AM. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019