Kathy Glen Ramsey
El Paso - Jan 21, 1956 - October 25, 2019
Kathy Glen Ramsey was born in El Paso, Texas on January 21, 1956. She attended Eastwood Knolls Elementary School and Graduated from Eastwood High School 1974. While at Eastwood, she was active in gymnastics, a Trooperette and Cheerleader. She attended UTEP, where she was in the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Minor in Art. She taught school until she was married and had two children, who were the light of her life, Robert Lee Foster and Hunter David Foster. Kathy was active in The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Junior League, and PTA. She also donated and volunteered to various local non-profit organizations and was a very active political volunteer. She enjoyed painting, cooking and crafting. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie Glen and Pearson Lee Ramsey and her son Hunter Foster. She is survived by her son and daughter in-law Robert and Allison Foster, brother and sister in-law Kenneth and Lore Ramsey, cousin and cousin in-law Pamela and James Skip Fonte, nephew and niece Jacob and Emily Ramsey, as well as several other cousins. She made everything in life a celebration and took tremendous joy in entertaining. She will be missed dearly.
Services will be held at Martin Funeral Home West 128 N. Resler; Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm; Funeral service will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 am at Martin Funeral Home West.
Donations to honor Kathy may be made to the Kathy Ramsey Scholarship fund at Creative Kids, 504 W San Francisco Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901 to support the youth in our community through the arts. Contact: Andrea Gates-Ingle, 915-533-9575, [email protected] Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019