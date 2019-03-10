|
Katie Dunn
Okinawa - Katie Gima Dunn, 84, passed on to her eternal life on March 2, 2019. She was born in Okinawa Japan on September 4, 1934 and came to the United States as a young bride in 1955. She was married for 47 years to the love of her life, James R "Bob" Dunn, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Susan and Dick Sears, Chris and Ed Mock and Lawrence Dunn. She has nine grandchildren, Jacque and Walter Rodriguez, Cory Sears, Stacey and Tim Wuchter, Tyler Mock, Brady Dunn, Haley Mock, Ryan Dunn, Rocket Sandoval and Bella Sandoval and nine great-grandchildren, Keira, Charles, Isla, Aria, Brisa, Aram, Madilynn, Kaden and Ashden. She was the oldest of eight children. Her four surviving siblings live in Japan. Katie was a devoted friend evidenced by the many lifelong friendships that she had. She loved flowers and gardening but the greatest joy in her life was her family and becoming a grandma. She loved having us all together, even if it was noisy. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis almost fifty years ago but the only thing that ever slowed her down was the Alzheimer's disease that she suffered from in the last several years of her life.
We would like to especially thank Frank Navarro and the staff at the Rosedale Foster Home who were Mom's angels on earth the last two and half years of her life. In lieu of flowers we would ask that you make a donation to the El Paso Humane Society or . Her "Oreo" gave her so much comfort.
We love you Mom. Give our kisses to Dad!
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave., with Vigil beginning at 7:00 pm. Graveside Service will be held Monday, March 11th at 10:30 am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, East Shelter.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019