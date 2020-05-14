|
Kay Lent
Kay Lent, 81, devoted and loving wife and mother, of El Paso, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born the youngest of seven children to the late James and Irene Wolfe on May 26, 1938 in Clinton, IA. The word that describes Kay best is: caretaker. She devoted her life to caring for all those around her, especially her husband of 45 years, Ed Lent.
After a few years as a sister at Maryknoll Catholic convent in Ossining, NY, Kay moved to El Paso. Kay's career as a social worker in El Paso spanned over 25 years, including: the Department of Public Welfare, Hotel Dieu hospital, Providence Memorial hospital, and Rio Vista Physical Rehabilitation Center, retiring in 1998.
In her years of retirement, she lived life to the fullest, touching the lives of many people through the many activities she was passionate about, such as giving assistance to immigrants caught up in the difficulties of navigating our immigration system, supporting the poor through the sandwich program at St. Patrick's Cathedral, and supporting many people through her connection with Bill W., to name a few.
Those who knew her will never forget her kindness, her smile, or her singular laugh.
Kay is survived by her sister, Patricia Reagan of Davenport, IA, her son Meishel, daughter-in-law Cecilia, and grandson Matthew of Framingham, MA, her son David, daughter-in-law Jennifer and her grandchildren Alexander, Samuel, Andrew, and Jacey Reavely and husband Chris Reavely all of El Paso, Texas. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral when circumstances allow.
Published in El Paso Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020