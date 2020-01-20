|
|
Kenneth (Ken) E. Fortunato Sr.
El Paso - Passed away in peace, surrounded by family on January 6, 2020, in El Paso,TX at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Esther Fortunato, and the love of his life Cynthia (Cindy) Fortunato. He is survived by his children Tomiann Cassidy, Kenneth Fortunato Jr., and David Fortunato, two daughter-in-loves Cindy and Jamie, grandchildren, Matthew, Katie, Kenny, Romeo, Christiano, Samantha, and Nichole and great-grandchildren, Oliver, Isabella, and Anastella. He was a member of Vista Ysleta United Methodist Church, and considered the members his extended family. He worked most of his life as a tool and die maker in the manufacturing field and retired from Larsen Manufacturing. His memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 12:00pm, at Vista Ysleta United Methodist Church, 11860 Rojas, El Paso, TX 79936.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020