1/
Kenneth Earl Hix
1955 - 2020
Kenneth Earl Hix

El Paso - Kenneth E. Hix, 64, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on July 5, 2020, surrounded by family.Kenny was born to parents Harold and Mary Jo on September 14, 1955 in Anthony, Kansas. He graduated from Kermit High School in 1974 and received his Master's Degree in Science from Corpus Christi State University in 1991.

Kenny was a teacher at the Ysleta Independent School District for over 30 years. His passion was to advance his student's education. To his family, he was a husband, brother, father, and soon to be grandfather. When he wasn't at work, Kenny loved to constantly do home improvement projects with his 3 sons. He also solved the occasional Sudoku puzzle, and was an avid collegiate football fan of the Oklahoma Sooners.Kenny and Elsa V. Hix were happily married on June 16th, 1999. Kenny is survived by sisters Rebecca and Marietta, and by sons Bryan and wife Dominique, Daniel and Jason Hix, as well as a soon to be granddaughter.There will be a service in his memory on July 8th, at 2:00 PM, at Martin Funeral Home East.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Service
02:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
9158558881
