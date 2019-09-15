|
Kenneth Edwin Anderson
El Paso - United States Army Major Kenneth Edwin Anderson (retired), age 90, departed earth this morning ,Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at his home in El Paso, Texas. He passed away peacefully with family members at his bedside after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born: 1929 near Churches Ferry, North Dakota at the family homestead. Edwin and Minnie Bjerke-Anderson's successful farm produced wheat, milk, cream, butter, and eggs. Kenneth (nickname: KNUT), was the last surviving child of the six children born to Edwin and Minnie Anderson. The brothers were: Einer, Maynard, Howard and Robert.
Their sister's name was Inga.
Norwegian was the primary language spoken in the Anderson household, so young Kenneth began his formal education having to learn to speak, read, and write in English.
He was always an eager and dedicated student with an innate love of learning that continued throughout a long and productive lifetime. .Kenneth Edwin Anderson always 'plowed deep' intellectually and spiritually. His personal library at home contained hundreds of books on numerous subject matter.
Although unable to leave his bed due to his illness, he was learning to speak Spanish more fluently with the assistance of his diligent caretaker, Ms. Santos. The family wishes to mention her compassionate and loving kindness during this trying period. "Muchos Gracias Senora SANTOS." Your have truly lived up to your name: a saint.
Languages were a welcomed challenge and Major Anderson could communicate quite well in Norwegian, English, Korean, German, and Vietnamese.
After graduating high school in Devil's Lake, N.D., Kenneth joined the U.S. Army's marching band. He played the clarinet. While returning to his army base on a bus trip from Canada, Private Ken struck up a conversation with a petite and pretty
Saskatchewan named Jessie Hume Rich. It was "love at first sight" for these two. And marriage would eventually follow with GOD blessing the couple with three daughters and a son. Joanne, Marion, and Karen and a son, Mark. Their daughter , Marion passed away in 1997. After 62 years of marriage, Ken's loving wife Jessie, passed away in 2015.
Maj. Anderson excelled in various military fields; radar electronics; artillery and guided missile technology ( 94th artillery Group); Improved Nike Hercules tracking radars; graduate of the U.S. Army Special Warfare School; and also served at White
Sands, New Mexico (early Drone technologies); McGregor's Range (Range Rider) N.M. ;Biggs Field, Ft. Bliss, Texas and Artillery & Missile School at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. Also studied at Saigon's U.S. Military Language School for 12 weeks learning to speak and write Vietnamese.
Maj. Anderson served in the Korean Conflict, Germany (Cold War Era) and the Mekong Delta, region of Vietnam. He earned numerous military medals for service, merit, and achievement. (Including the Bronze Star & Combat Badge).
As a teenager in North Dakota, Kenneth learned to fly from a local crop-duster. The type of aircraft was a Stearman bi-plane. he traded labor around the small airport for flying lessons. Later, Ken was allowed to help dust crops piloting the aircraft. The daring young pilot would eventually lose the crop-dusting job when the boss witnessed him flying under power lines.
Our Dad, Major Kenneth E. Anderson had numerous and eclectic interest: first was GOD, Family & Country; music; mechanical creativity; electronics; radar technology; chemistry; paleontology; geology; cultural anthropology, world history; language; library research; carpenter; metal welding; air conditioning systems; Scandinavian ( Vikings ) history; and the Holy Bible. Maj. Anderson studied for four years and became a
Episcopalian Deacon. He helped minister at Saint Christopher's Episcopal Church in El Paso, Texas. The Anderson family members have been active members at St.
Christopher's' for decades.
Maj. Anderson spent his last days urging his daughters to allow him to work on various projects that " needed" to be completed. Ken's beliefs were centered on honesty and loyalty to God, Family, and Country. Kenneth Edwin Anderson impacted many people's lives and his " good works" are too numerous to list. But his lifetime of honesty, trustworthiness, compassion, and righteous acts of kindness assures Ken a beautiful heavenly garment.
When it came to opinions, he wasn't afraid to express staunch views on matters that were important in his eyes. However, Ken was a reasonable person of great character and would stand his ground. The numerous talents GOD blessed him with were put to good use and multiplied during his short earthly sojourn.
We, the family of this wonderful and Christian Warrior, feel deeply honored to have known and loved this great man, heart, and soul. He will be sorely missed by us all. CORINTHIANS II 5;8 " ABSENT from the body...PRESENT with the LORD."
John 14:1-6 "Do not let your heart be troubled. Trust in GOD" (in his Bible, these verses were flagged with a bookmark).
Major Anderson is survived by 2 daughters, one son, and 2 grandchildren. Family members Joanne Anderson, Arleen Bennett; Karen Anderson-Winans, and husband Dan; (son) Mark Anderson and wife, Jude Knuffke-Anderson and their children Raymond and Audrey Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project or St. Christopher Episcopal Church. A gathering on Tuesday from 5 to 9 pm at Perches
Alameda Funeral Home, 7580 Alameda. A ceremonial mass on Wednesday at St Christopher Episcopal Church 300 Riverside Dr at 10:00 am. A private Graveside at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Run Sunday with photo. Thanks. Rafael Ramirez, Jr. funeral director for perches funeral home.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 15, 2019