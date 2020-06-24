Kenneth Erik Berninger



Kenneth Erik Berninger was born on May 13,1977 and passed away on June 20, 2020.



He was survived by his Two daughters Lillian and Lucy, his parents Kenneth Berninger, and Georgene Seits, His brother Michael and wife Maribel and Nephew Reegan. He was a loving son and brother. Erik was a graduate of Montwood High School class of 1995. He went on to graduate from Seattle University with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.



His Two loves were Music and Tennis. Erik eventually returned to El Paso and was a Tennis Instructor for many years.



Erik requested there be no funeral services. Creamation to be provided by Perches on Joe Battle. May he Rest In Peace in the Lords arms.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store