Kenneth James Haddad

Kenneth James Haddad Obituary
Kenneth James Haddad, AKA "Bunny"

El Paso - Born April 20, 1946 - Died October 13, 2019 under the care of Hospice El Paso and Loving Hands.

He was preceded in death by his father Najib, mother Julia, sister Maggie Simmons, brother Johnny and nephew Maynard Joseph, Jr aka Joey.

He is survived by his brother Maynard (Anita), sisters Della & Judy; his nephews Dan, Chris & Shawn & nieces Julianne & Laura Lynn; his godsons Chris & Dustin Cazares; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews & friends.

He graduated from El Paso High School then went to SMU to play football, then returned to UTEP to graduate. He was an avid golfer and was a charter member of Santa Teresa Golf Club. He enjoyed his partnership with his brother Maynard at H&H Car Wash & Coffee Shop.

A special thanks to Bunny's dear friend David Cazares who helped throughout.

Cremation has been completed with a memorial service planned on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Clements Anglican Church, 801 S. Campbell, El Paso, TX with a reception following at H&H Car Wash.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Clements Church, St. George Church, UTEP or Hospice of El Paso in his memory.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
