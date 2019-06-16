Kenneth Leroy Weaver



Muskegon - Our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2019. He will forever be missed and loved by all who knew him.



Ken proudly served in the United States Army for 20 years. He was a decorated participant in the Vietnam War.



Ken was born March 08, 1939 in Muskegon, Michigan to Earl and Irene Weaver. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Gene and Chet, three sisters, Barbara, Buella and Fran. His son Mark also preceded in him in death. He is survived by his wife Oye Weaver, four children, Kim, Brian (KK), Andrea (Scott), and Bradley. He has 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 9:00am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service will follow at 10:30am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.