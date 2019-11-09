|
|
Kenneth Michael Browning
El Paso - Beloved father and brother, Kenneth Michael Browning, 75, was called to his heavenly home on October 15, 2019.
He has rejoined his parents, Harold Patrick and Eileen Genevieve Browning; brother, Joseph Patrick Browning; and sister, Dorothy Eileen Joyce.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Sean Timothy Browning; three grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, and Henry; daughter, Shannon Lyn Browning; brother, John Edward Browning; and sister, Mary Kathleen Love.
Ken was a graduate of Cathedral High School, CHS '62. He was a member of the track and football teams. He was a Navy Veteran and served during the Vietnam Era.
Graveside service with Navy Honors: Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:30pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Family will enjoy the celebration of his life with all who knew him at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, in memory of Ken, please make a donation to La Posada Home Inc. Women's Shelter: (915) 544-4595.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019