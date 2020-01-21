|
|
Kenneth R. Mobley
El Paso - Kenneth Ray Mobley Sr. joined his beloved wife of 63 years, Helen and his much loved grandson, Taylor, in Heaven this past Sunday morning. Ray was born December 18, 1930 in Utica, Ms. and passed January 19, 2020 at the age of 89. He served in both the Navy and the Air Force. After moving to El Paso, he served on the El Paso Fire Department before starting a 25 year career with Roadway Express. He love hunting and working on his hunting camp in Hudspeth County Tx. He is survived by his sons Ken and Tony, their families and many friends. Our family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Ambrosio Guillen Veterans Home on Kenworthy Dr. He was able to spend time with some old friends and meet some new ones as well. Our only regret is he that didn't get to have more time enjoy his new surroundings. Committal Service will begin at 1:30 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer Street. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020