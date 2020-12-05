Kenny Frank Pendleton Sr.El Paso - Kenny Frank Pendleton Sr. departed this life on November 30, 2020 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. He was 53 years young. Kenny was born on April 03, 1967, in Hazlehurst, MS, to the late Mack Pendleton, and Mary Pendleton who resides here in El Paso, Texas.Kenny graduated from Near North Magnet High School in Chicago, Il 1985 and Webster University with a Master's in Business Administration. He then joined the United States Army in 1985 and Retired in 2009 as a Sergeant First Class, serving his country faithfully for 24 yearsKenny died a Loved and important man. He was a man of Integrity and Honor. He had a deep love and Passion for his family, helping others, music, and travel.Survivors left to cherish his memory, is his Mother Mary Pendleton, Son Kenny Pendleton Jr, Daughter Shontierra Pendleton-Wilkins, Nephew Aquila Pendleton. Siblings Donald, Sarah Pendleton, and Denise Pendleton-Lipinski. Grandchildren, Jaylen, Saniyah, Josiah Pendleton, and Jaiceon Wilkins. Along with a host of other relatives and friends.Services are as followed:Visitation/Viewing: 1:00pm-4:00pm December 09, 2020, Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr.Funeral Service: 2:00pm December 09,2020 by invitation onlyOfficiated by: Pastor Mark Stephens and Eric Lamons