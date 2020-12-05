1/1
Kenny Frank Pendleton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenny Frank Pendleton Sr.

El Paso - Kenny Frank Pendleton Sr. departed this life on November 30, 2020 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. He was 53 years young. Kenny was born on April 03, 1967, in Hazlehurst, MS, to the late Mack Pendleton, and Mary Pendleton who resides here in El Paso, Texas.

Kenny graduated from Near North Magnet High School in Chicago, Il 1985 and Webster University with a Master's in Business Administration. He then joined the United States Army in 1985 and Retired in 2009 as a Sergeant First Class, serving his country faithfully for 24 years

Kenny died a Loved and important man. He was a man of Integrity and Honor. He had a deep love and Passion for his family, helping others, music, and travel.

Survivors left to cherish his memory, is his Mother Mary Pendleton, Son Kenny Pendleton Jr, Daughter Shontierra Pendleton-Wilkins, Nephew Aquila Pendleton. Siblings Donald, Sarah Pendleton, and Denise Pendleton-Lipinski. Grandchildren, Jaylen, Saniyah, Josiah Pendleton, and Jaiceon Wilkins. Along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services are as followed:

Visitation/Viewing: 1:00pm-4:00pm December 09, 2020, Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr.

Funeral Service: 2:00pm December 09,2020 by invitation only

Officiated by: Pastor Mark Stephens and Eric Lamons






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved