Kenny Smith



Kenny Smith passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 12, 2020 in Everett WA. Born in El Paso on July 21, 1962, and is a Eastwood High School graduate. Kenny resided in Washington the majority of his adult life, where he enjoyed the forestry and rural way of life. He is survived by wife, Daphne, children Jordan, Ryan, Dayton, a daughter-in-law and 2 grandchildren, sister Joleen Young, nephew, niece and parents Joe and Kathy Smith of El Paso. Until we meet again, we will miss you. Loving you always.









