|
|
In Loving Memory of
Kevin Bloberg
3rd Anniversary October 14, 2019
The sadness never goes away
the silent tears will flow
you're thought of and so sadly missed
more than you'll ever know
But now you're with the Angels
safe and sound in Heaven above
we hold on to the memories
and treasure them with love
Yet special times like Christmas
often make us wonder why
God took you from this world
it was too soon to say goodbye
But memories are precious
they will last a lifetime through
we know that God has chosen you
to be his Angel too.
We miss you so much my Son.
Love you forever,
Mom, Dad, and your brothers,
Carl Jr. III and Jonathan
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 14, 2019