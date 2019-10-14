Resources
In Loving Memory of

Kevin Bloberg

3rd Anniversary October 14, 2019

The sadness never goes away

the silent tears will flow

you're thought of and so sadly missed

more than you'll ever know

But now you're with the Angels

safe and sound in Heaven above

we hold on to the memories

and treasure them with love

Yet special times like Christmas

often make us wonder why

God took you from this world

it was too soon to say goodbye

But memories are precious

they will last a lifetime through

we know that God has chosen you

to be his Angel too.

We miss you so much my Son.

Love you forever,

Mom, Dad, and your brothers,

Carl Jr. III and Jonathan
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 14, 2019
