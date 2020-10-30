1/1
Kevin Michael Salcedo
Kevin Michael Salcedo

El Paso - El Paso - Kevin, our beloved husband and father passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Our hearts are broken because we didn't get to say goodbye or give him a final hug. Kevin was a Godly man and so loved by his family. We get comfort in knowing that he has been embraced in the arms of the Lord and is no longer in pain. He is now able to walk through the gardens in Heaven with his faithful four legged companion, Cooper. Mr. Salcedo was a life-long resident of El Paso, Texas and a proud graduate of Eastwood High School, class of 1966. He worked for Southwestern Bell for 30 years. He loved crosswords, brain games, word power and playing Liverpool Rummy. He enjoyed listening to oldies and drinking his morning coffee on the patio and Monday night fellowship at Jim's. Kevin was an avid skeet and trap shooter and his biggest pleasure was attending competition shoots with his precious son, Bryan. He was known for his sense of humor, love for his family and his capacity to know a plethora of information. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert and mother, Dorothy, and his sister, Kathleen. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Gloria, his son and shooting partner, Bryan (Crystal), and beloved family members, Mary Ann (Alan), David, Sarah, Mark, Charlie (Rhonda), Melissa, Travis and Brandon. Due to COVID pandemic restrictions, the Salcedo family will be having private services. A celebration of life for Kevin is planned in the spring of 2021 in El Paso, Texas at a date to be shared.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home East
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
9158558881
