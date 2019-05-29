Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kevin Thomas Obituary
Kevin Thomas

El Paso - Kevin Thomas was born in El Paso Texas to the late Frank and Katie Mae Williamson Thomas on May 4, 1967. Kevin graduated from Bel Air High School and went on to become a successful kitchen manager and chef.

Kevin departed this life on May 19, 2019. He is survived by his sons Jordan Tyler Kedl-Thomas and Jaydin Isaiah Thomas; his sister Karen Curry (Roy) of Alvarado, TX; four brothers - Clif (Wanda) of Fort Worth, Frank (Joyce) of Fort Worth, Terence of Houston, TX and Michael of Grand Prairie, TX along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. Kevin had a distinct love for everyone he came in contact with and a special bond with his cousin Renee Cunningham of Milwaukee Wisconsin. The family expresses deep gratitude to Jacquelynn Foster Aguilar for all she has done for Kevin during this difficult time.

Services will be held at Crestview Funeral Home 1462 N. Zaragoza June 1 at 11AM.
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019
