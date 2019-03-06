|
|
Kimberly Analiese Lindner
Elizabethtown - Kimberly Analiese Lindner, 18 of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.
She was born in Fort Bragg, NC and was a dual credit student at ECTC and John Hardin High School. She was planning to attend the University of Louisville this summer and major in English and Business and later attend law school. She worked at the Montesori School at Pine Valley and was a member of the Y Club and choir at John Hardin High School and the Fishing Club at ECTC.
She is survived by her mother, Lorie Machelle Dyar of Elizabethtown; father, Colonel Christopher (Margaret) Lindner of Ft. Bliss, TX; one brother, Karson Lindner; one sister, Kirsten Lindner; a half sister, Lillian Lindner and her grandparents, Dorinda Linder, Patricia and Henry Dyar, Cathy and Steve Early, Mark and Renee Peterson.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Contributions to a future scholarship fund in her name for John Hardin Students.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 6, 2019