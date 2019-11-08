Resources
Kimberly Belinda Carrillo

It was a sunny and peaceful Sunday afternoon when we received that phone call that you had been hit by a semi-truck. We could hear the police sirens and the sound of the medics yelling and working on you. We huddled around the phone, quietly listening; each of us praying in our heads. We had hope. Then they told us you were gone. Our world shifted. Our family was in shock through that hard first year. We waited for each hour to pass through every dreaded holiday; very unsure how to maintain our family routine.

We were lost.

It's been more than two years and we are barely accepting that you are really gone. Slowly, our strength grows with the acceptance that you are with our heavenly Father and showing your beautiful smile, loving personality and spreading joy in His kingdom. Never a day goes by without remembering and missing you. Gradually, our memories of you are accompanied with happy tears. The Lord allowed us to enjoy you for 46 years and now he needs you to help light his presence too. Now we can count our blessings and we are grateful for our journey together.

You will always be in our hearts and thoughts. We love you.

Hakuna Matata

Love,

Dad, Mom, Summer, Christy, Stephanie, Stephen and Tristan
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
